Controversy Sparks Over Defaced Ambedkar Image in Uttar Pradesh
In Chitbadagaon, an investigation is underway after a photograph of Dr. BR Ambedkar with offensive remarks was discovered on an electric pole. Bahujan Samaj Party members demanded action, prompting police to assure appropriate measures. A case has been registered against unknown individuals, following a complaint by a local resident.
Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh's Chitbadagaon area after a photograph of Dr. BR Ambedkar, marred by objectionable remarks, was found attached to an electric pole. The discovery incited members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to converge on the site, demanding immediate action against those responsible.
Arriving at the scene, police officials successfully calmed the agitated crowd by promising prompt and decisive measures. The assurance sought to quell the escalating resentment among villagers and political supporters alike.
A local resident, Lalji, lodged a formal complaint, initiating a police investigation against unknown perpetrators. Authorities are actively pursuing leads to bring those accountable to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
