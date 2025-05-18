High-Tech Arrest: Facial Recognition Aids Delhi Police
Two men, linked to over 155 cases of theft, were captured by Delhi Police using Facial Recognition System. Ravi and Akash, identified as the criminals, were intercepted while on a stolen motorcycle. Police retrieved snatched gold chains and mobile phones following their arrest.
In a sophisticated operation leveraging high-tech tools, Delhi Police arrested two individuals allegedly connected to more than 155 cases of theft, including snatching and vehicle burglary, with the aid of Facial Recognition Systems (FRS).
Ravi alias Karan, aged 32, from Uttam Nagar, and Akash, 30, from West Sagarpur, are repeat offenders with extensive criminal records, according to police reports. Their capture followed an exhaustive review of footage from over 500 CCTV cameras across various parts of Delhi.
Police caught the pair while they were traveling on a stolen motorcycle, believed to be planning another crime. Their apprehension led to the recovery of stolen gold chains and mobile phones, marking a significant success for the force in curbing urban crime.
