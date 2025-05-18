Left Menu

Delhi High Court Protects 'Andaz Apna Apna' IP from Misuse

The Delhi High Court has issued an injunction against the unauthorized use of intellectual property from the classic film 'Andaz Apna Apna.' Production house Vinay Pictures sought legal action to prevent infringement of its copyrights and trademarks linked to merchandise and digital content of the movie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has stepped in to protect the iconic Hindi film 'Andaz Apna Apna' by barring the unauthorized use of its intellectual property, including characters, dialogues, and related content.

This action came after Vinay Pictures, the production house, filed a lawsuit citing unauthorized commercial exploitation of the film's copyright and trademarks.

The court's interim order prohibits various parties from distributing or creating content derived from the film and instructs Google LLC to remove infringing material from YouTube.

(With inputs from agencies.)

