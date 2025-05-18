Delhi High Court Protects 'Andaz Apna Apna' IP from Misuse

The Delhi High Court has stepped in to protect the iconic Hindi film 'Andaz Apna Apna' by barring the unauthorized use of its intellectual property, including characters, dialogues, and related content.

This action came after Vinay Pictures, the production house, filed a lawsuit citing unauthorized commercial exploitation of the film's copyright and trademarks.

The court's interim order prohibits various parties from distributing or creating content derived from the film and instructs Google LLC to remove infringing material from YouTube.

(With inputs from agencies.)