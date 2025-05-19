Left Menu

Police Nab Three in Vehicle Theft Bust

Three suspects, identified as Vishal, Bablu, and Kundan, were apprehended by the Noida Sector 39 police based on a tip-off. They were found with two stolen motorcycles. The suspects allegedly used fake plates to sell stolen vehicles. Other gang members are currently being tracked.

The Noida Sector 39 police, acting on a tip-off, apprehended three individuals on suspicion of theft, recovering two stolen motorcycles, officials reported Monday.

Inspector Jitendra Kumar Singh revealed that Vishal, Bablu, and Kundan were arrested near Sector 43. The police found two motorcycles, believed to be stolen, in their possession.

The inspector further disclosed that the suspects allegedly altered number plates and sold the stolen vehicles. Efforts are ongoing to trace other gang members involved in the operation.

