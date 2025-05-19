Supreme Court Rebukes Minister for Controversial Comments

The Supreme Court has criticized Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for his derogatory remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, announcing the formation of a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to explore the FIR filed against him.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh openly questioned Shah's apology, describing it as potentially insincere, stressing the need for public figures to act responsibly.

Authorities have been instructed to report back with findings by May 28 as the court scrutinizes Shah's statements, which have sparked nationwide outrage and led to legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)