CEC Gyanesh Kumar Inaugurates Capacity-Building Programme for Jharkhand Poll Staff at IIIDEM

In a significant step toward enhancing electoral preparedness and strengthening grassroots democracy, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Shri Gyanesh Kumar, inaugurated a two-day capacity-building programme for election officials from the state of Jharkhand. The training session, hosted at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi, commenced today and witnessed the participation of 402 election functionaries including District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and BLO Supervisors.

This initiative is part of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) ongoing efforts to fortify the integrity of the electoral process and enhance the competence of frontline staff. Over the past three months, the Commission has successfully trained more than 3,000 election officers from various states across India through similar programmes held at IIIDEM, underscoring the scale and seriousness of this nationwide training mission.

CEC Praises Ground-Level Dedication

In his inaugural address, CEC Gyanesh Kumar applauded the unwavering commitment and diligence of the election machinery in Jharkhand. He recognized their critical role in ensuring inclusive and accurate voter enrolment, particularly during the recently concluded Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise in early January 2025. The Commissioner emphasized the need for continuous improvement in service delivery to the electorate and urged the officers to educate voters about their rights to appeal against electoral roll inaccuracies.

The CEC also highlighted that the electoral machinery must be well-versed in the legal framework governing elections. Participants in the programme will be trained to handle first and second appeals under Sections 24(a) and 24(b) of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1950. These provisions allow voters to challenge the final electoral rolls by filing appeals with the District Magistrate (or Collector/Executive Magistrate) for the first appeal, and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State or Union Territory for the second. Interestingly, not a single appeal was filed from Jharkhand during the SSR window held from 6th to 10th January 2025 — a fact noted during the event.

Training Modules: Practical, Legal, and Tech-Driven

The programme’s curriculum has been meticulously designed to balance theoretical understanding with practical application. Key components of the training include:

Interactive Sessions: Experts will conduct guided discussions on legal provisions, ethical responsibilities, and the evolving electoral landscape.

Simulation Exercises: Participants will engage in role plays and mock house-to-house surveys to simulate real-world conditions they are likely to encounter.

Case Studies and Form-Filling: Attendees will get hands-on experience with voter registration forms — Form 6 (new voter registration), Form 7 (objection to inclusion), and Form 8 (correction of entries).

Technology Training: A strong emphasis is being placed on digital proficiency, with demonstrations and hands-on sessions on the Voter Helpline App (VHA) and other IT tools employed by the ECI.

EVM and VVPAT Familiarisation: The training includes a detailed walkthrough of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), including procedures for mock polls and real-time troubleshooting.

IIIDEM: A Hub for Electoral Excellence

Established to support professional development within India’s election system, IIIDEM has evolved into a key institution for capacity-building. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and a faculty of experienced electoral professionals and legal experts, the institute provides an immersive learning environment tailored to the needs of India’s vast and diverse democratic apparatus.

The programme for Jharkhand's functionaries represents another step in the Election Commission’s mission to build a cadre of knowledgeable, technologically proficient, and legally empowered electoral officers capable of conducting free, fair, and transparent elections across the nation.

As the country gears up for upcoming electoral events, such initiatives reinforce the foundational principles of Indian democracy — participation, transparency, and accountability — and ensure that every vote is counted and every voter is heard.