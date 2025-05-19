Illegal Liquor Sales Tarnish Tirupati's Sanctity

YSRCP leader M Gurumoorthy on Monday vehemently condemned the illegal liquor sales proliferating in the city, laying blame on the TDP-led NDA government's alleged failure to regulate the industry.

Gurumoorthy asserted that liquor outlets, especially in the revered temple town, are flouting legal operating hours by opening as early as 5 am and remaining open till midnight, charging prices inflated by Rs 50 or more above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Issuing a stern declaration, he emphasized, ''This NDA coalition government is looting even in Tirumala's shadow. If this is happening here, imagine the lawlessness elsewhere.'' Gurumoorthy demanded immediate government accountability and action from the administration in a YSRCP press release.

