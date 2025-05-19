Left Menu

Illegal Liquor Sales Tarnish Tirupati's Sanctity

M Gurumoorthy, a YSRCP leader, criticized the alleged illegal liquor sales under the TDP-led NDA government. He claimed that liquor shops in Tirupati open from 5 am to midnight, selling above MRP, compromising governance. The Excise Department is investigating these violations and verifying claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:31 IST
Illegal Liquor Sales Tarnish Tirupati's Sanctity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader M Gurumoorthy on Monday vehemently condemned the illegal liquor sales proliferating in the city, laying blame on the TDP-led NDA government's alleged failure to regulate the industry.

Gurumoorthy asserted that liquor outlets, especially in the revered temple town, are flouting legal operating hours by opening as early as 5 am and remaining open till midnight, charging prices inflated by Rs 50 or more above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Issuing a stern declaration, he emphasized, ''This NDA coalition government is looting even in Tirumala's shadow. If this is happening here, imagine the lawlessness elsewhere.'' Gurumoorthy demanded immediate government accountability and action from the administration in a YSRCP press release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025