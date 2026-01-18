Left Menu

Corruption Scandal in Karnataka's Excise Department

Opposition leader R Ashoka demands the resignation of Excise Minister R B Timmapur after the arrest of Jagadeesh Naik, a Deputy Commissioner of the Excise Department, for allegedly accepting a bribe. The scandal implicates multiple officials and raises questions about widespread corruption in licensing processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:43 IST
Corruption Scandal in Karnataka's Excise Department
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The demand for the resignation of Karnataka's Excise Minister, R B Timmapur, came after Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh Naik was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh. Opposition Leader R Ashoka highlighted this incident as a symptom of widespread corruption in the state's excise department.

Naik, along with Superintendent Thammanna K M and Constable Lakkappa Gani, is accused of demanding Rs 80 lakh for issuing licenses. Lokayukta officials suggest that such bribes are part of a broader pattern in the department, raising concerns about governmental integrity.

Ashoka has criticized the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, for potential oversight failures, as the excise falls under his finance portfolio. He alleges corruption as high as Rs 3,542 crore in the department and questions why Timmapur should remain unaccountable.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026