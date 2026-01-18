Corruption Scandal in Karnataka's Excise Department
Opposition leader R Ashoka demands the resignation of Excise Minister R B Timmapur after the arrest of Jagadeesh Naik, a Deputy Commissioner of the Excise Department, for allegedly accepting a bribe. The scandal implicates multiple officials and raises questions about widespread corruption in licensing processes.
- Country:
- India
The demand for the resignation of Karnataka's Excise Minister, R B Timmapur, came after Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh Naik was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh. Opposition Leader R Ashoka highlighted this incident as a symptom of widespread corruption in the state's excise department.
Naik, along with Superintendent Thammanna K M and Constable Lakkappa Gani, is accused of demanding Rs 80 lakh for issuing licenses. Lokayukta officials suggest that such bribes are part of a broader pattern in the department, raising concerns about governmental integrity.
Ashoka has criticized the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, for potential oversight failures, as the excise falls under his finance portfolio. He alleges corruption as high as Rs 3,542 crore in the department and questions why Timmapur should remain unaccountable.
