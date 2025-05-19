Terrorism Nexus: Khalid's Death Highlights Pakistan's Shadow Play

Razaullah Nizamani Khalid, a prominent Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, met his end when three unidentified gunmen assassinated him in Pakistan's Sindh province. The incident, initially reported as a case of personal enmity, highlighted Khalid's notorious past.

The United Jihad Council, an alliance of terror groups, expressed their sorrow over his death from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, adding credibility to claims about Pakistan's support for terrorism. Khalid's involvement in major attacks, like the 2006 RSS headquarters assault, paints a chilling picture of persistent terror threats.

Khalid played a pivotal role in LeT's operations from Nepal, facilitating logistics and recruitment. His activities extended to other leaders and organizations, such as Jamaat-ud-Dawah. His demise casts light on the intricate web of terrorism in the region.

