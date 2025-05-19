Left Menu

Terrorism Nexus: Khalid's Death Highlights Pakistan's Shadow Play

Razaullah Nizamani Khalid, a key figure in Lashkar-e-Taiba, was shot dead in Pakistan. His death underscored Pakistan's harbouring of terrorists, as United Jihad Council mourned his passing. Khalid was linked to several terror attacks in India and headed LeT operations from Nepal in the mid-2000s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:16 IST
Razaullah Nizamani Khalid, a prominent Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, met his end when three unidentified gunmen assassinated him in Pakistan's Sindh province. The incident, initially reported as a case of personal enmity, highlighted Khalid's notorious past.

The United Jihad Council, an alliance of terror groups, expressed their sorrow over his death from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, adding credibility to claims about Pakistan's support for terrorism. Khalid's involvement in major attacks, like the 2006 RSS headquarters assault, paints a chilling picture of persistent terror threats.

Khalid played a pivotal role in LeT's operations from Nepal, facilitating logistics and recruitment. His activities extended to other leaders and organizations, such as Jamaat-ud-Dawah. His demise casts light on the intricate web of terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

