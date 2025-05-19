Left Menu

New OCI Portal Launch Revolutionizes Citizen Digital Engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the launch of a revamped OCI portal with enhanced features, aiming to improve digital governance and make registration seamless for the Indian diaspora. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the platform, designed for user-friendly and secure access, excluding citizens of countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:39 IST
New OCI Portal Launch Revolutionizes Citizen Digital Engagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for digital governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of a revamped Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal, emphasizing its improved functionality and user-friendly interface. Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier unveiled the platform designed to streamline the registration process for Indian-origin people.

The revised portal is intended to provide a seamless experience, incorporating enhanced security measures and an updated user interface, marking a significant step forward in citizen-friendly digital governance. The initiative aims to make the registration process more accessible for Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

Importantly, the eligibility criteria remain strict, with individuals from certain countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh being excluded from registration. The revamped OCI portal, accessible at ociservices.gov.in/onlineOCI, seeks to foster inclusivity among Indian diaspora while ensuring robust security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025