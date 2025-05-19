New OCI Portal Launch Revolutionizes Citizen Digital Engagement

In a significant development for digital governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of a revamped Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal, emphasizing its improved functionality and user-friendly interface. Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier unveiled the platform designed to streamline the registration process for Indian-origin people.

The revised portal is intended to provide a seamless experience, incorporating enhanced security measures and an updated user interface, marking a significant step forward in citizen-friendly digital governance. The initiative aims to make the registration process more accessible for Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

Importantly, the eligibility criteria remain strict, with individuals from certain countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh being excluded from registration. The revamped OCI portal, accessible at ociservices.gov.in/onlineOCI, seeks to foster inclusivity among Indian diaspora while ensuring robust security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)