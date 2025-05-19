Daylight Robbery Mastermind Caught Dining with Girlfriend
A burglar named Bharat, involved in a Rs 30 lakh daylight robbery in Ahmedabad, was arrested at a dhaba in Sonipat. His capture was facilitated by tracing his girlfriend's mobile and social media. Bharat confessed and led police to hidden gold, also revealing past criminal activities.
A notorious burglar implicated in a major daylight robbery in Ahmedabad has been apprehended at a roadside eatery in Sonipat, law enforcement officials announced Monday. Bharat, the primary suspect, was tracked down through his girlfriend's mobile location, according to the Delhi Police.
Initially arrested were co-conspirators Chand and Sanjeev, but Bharat had managed to evade capture despite an extensive manhunt. His arrest is tied to the audacious theft of gold and cash valued at Rs 30 lakh, reported to Ahmedabad's Navrangpura Police Station. Police succeeded in locating Bharat using mobile data linked to a Dehradun number and his girlfriend's contact information.
On May 17, 2025, Bharat was captured following a raid. Under interrogation, he confessed to the crime, taking authorities to his Ghaziabad home where Rs 7.5 lakh in stolen jewellery was recovered. Bharat disclosed involvement alongside three others—Aarif, Chand, and Sanjeev—in the heist. Authorities noted Bharat's habitual criminal history, counting at least eight past cases involving armed robbery and NDPS Act violations, spread across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
