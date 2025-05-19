Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Calls for Re-examining Judges' Prosecution Rules
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged for a reevaluation of the Supreme Court's requirement for prior sanction to prosecute judges. He highlighted delays in the Justice Varma case, emphasized the need for transparent investigative procedures, and questioned the legitimacy of the internal committee probing the case.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday called for a reexamination of the Supreme Court's judgment requiring prior sanction to prosecute judges, amid concerns over delays in the Justice Yashwant Varma case.
The vice-president expressed concerns about the internal committee's handling of electronic evidence and underscored the importance of a fair and timely investigation.
Dhankhar questioned the legitimacy of the in-house committee probing the matter, stressing the need for a transparent regulatory mechanism and quick investigation to uphold the rule of law.
