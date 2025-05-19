Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Calls for Re-examining Judges' Prosecution Rules

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday called for a reexamination of the Supreme Court's judgment requiring prior sanction to prosecute judges, amid concerns over delays in the Justice Yashwant Varma case.

The vice-president expressed concerns about the internal committee's handling of electronic evidence and underscored the importance of a fair and timely investigation.

Dhankhar questioned the legitimacy of the in-house committee probing the matter, stressing the need for a transparent regulatory mechanism and quick investigation to uphold the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)