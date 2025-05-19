Left Menu

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Calls for Re-examining Judges' Prosecution Rules

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has urged for a reevaluation of the Supreme Court's requirement for prior sanction to prosecute judges. He highlighted delays in the Justice Varma case, emphasized the need for transparent investigative procedures, and questioned the legitimacy of the internal committee probing the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:58 IST
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Calls for Re-examining Judges' Prosecution Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday called for a reexamination of the Supreme Court's judgment requiring prior sanction to prosecute judges, amid concerns over delays in the Justice Yashwant Varma case.

The vice-president expressed concerns about the internal committee's handling of electronic evidence and underscored the importance of a fair and timely investigation.

Dhankhar questioned the legitimacy of the in-house committee probing the matter, stressing the need for a transparent regulatory mechanism and quick investigation to uphold the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025