Punjab's Traffic Cops Win Hearts with Educative Approach

The Punjab Police's recent initiative has garnered widespread applause, as four traffic policemen in Batala have been recognized for their unique approach to handling traffic violators.

Rather than issuing fines, Inspector Surinder Singh and his team opted for dialogue, educating violators about the associated risks of their actions. A viral video showcased their patient interaction with a driver improperly parked.

Praising their conduct, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai highlighted the department's intent to replicate such practices across Punjab, underscoring education over enforcement. Singh's team expresses continued commitment to raising road safety awareness.

