Punjab's Traffic Cops Win Hearts with Educative Approach

In Punjab, four traffic police personnel from Batala were commended for using a polite, educative approach with traffic violators. Their efforts, highlighted in a viral video, involved explaining the dangers of violations rather than penalizing immediately. This initiative aims to promote road safety through awareness and empathy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police's recent initiative has garnered widespread applause, as four traffic policemen in Batala have been recognized for their unique approach to handling traffic violators.

Rather than issuing fines, Inspector Surinder Singh and his team opted for dialogue, educating violators about the associated risks of their actions. A viral video showcased their patient interaction with a driver improperly parked.

Praising their conduct, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai highlighted the department's intent to replicate such practices across Punjab, underscoring education over enforcement. Singh's team expresses continued commitment to raising road safety awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

