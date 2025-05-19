Left Menu

High Court Rejects Relief for Ex-MLA Pawan Pandey in Land Fraud Case

The Allahabad High Court dismissed former MLA Pawan Pandey's petition against criminal proceedings in a land fraud case. Accusations involve fabricated sale agreements and alleged conspiracies to seize widow's land. The court ruled out granting relief, insisting on a trial to evaluate the charges thoroughly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:37 IST
The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition by former Ambedkar Nagar MLA Pawan Pandey, who sought the quashing of criminal proceedings against him in an alleged land fraud case.

The court's Lucknow bench emphasized that it could not conduct a mini-trial without the prosecution being given the opportunity to present evidence before the trial court.

The case involves a plot of land allegedly fraudulently claimed by an associate of Pandey using a forged sale agreement, with the involvement of a woman claiming marital ties to the deceased landowner. Investigations suggest Pandey's role as a conspirator, leading the court to uphold the continuation of the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

