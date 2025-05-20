In a striking move, Bank of England policymaker Swati Dhingra voted for a half-point reduction in interest rates, intending to make a bold statement on the British economy's trajectory.

Dhingra, speaking to the Financial Times podcast, emphasized the significance of timing when making impactful economic policy decisions.

Her vote underscores the importance of strategic actions in shaping economic expectations and reflects her perspective on the economy's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)