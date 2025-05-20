Parliament to Vote on Privileges Report After Budget Debate, Says Chris Bishop

In a pointed and politically charged announcement, Leader of the House Chris Bishop has confirmed that the vote on the Privileges Committee’s report into the conduct of Te Pāti Māori co-leaders will be postponed until after the conclusion of the Budget debate. While emphasizing that the punishments recommended by the Committee will remain unchanged, Bishop framed the delay as a matter of Parliamentary priority and constitutional protocol.

Committee Report and Punishments Unchanged

The Privileges Committee, which is tasked with upholding the integrity of Parliament, issued a report recommending sanctions for the co-leaders of Te Pāti Māori following what it characterized as serious breaches of Parliamentary rules. These breaches—still not publicly detailed in full—have been described by Bishop as “unprecedented in their disrespect for Parliament and the taxpayers to whom we are accountable.” Despite this strong language, the House’s formal vote on the report and its punishments will now take place only after the Budget has been debated and resolved.

“The actions that led to these punishments were unprecedented,” Bishop stated. “Our position on the recommended punishments remains unchanged.”

Budget Takes Precedence

Explaining the rationale behind the delay, Bishop highlighted the critical importance of the Budget process. “The Budget is the central Parliamentary event of the year,” he said. “It gives the House the chance to debate and then either endorse or reject the Government’s spending plans. Constitutionally, there is nothing more important than the Budget process, which gives the House the opportunity to express confidence in the Government.”

Bishop also framed the scheduling decision as a way to ensure that all Members of Parliament are able to participate fully in both the Budget and the subsequent debate on the Privileges Committee report. “Deferring consideration of the debate means all members will have the opportunity to debate and vote on the Budget,” he explained.

Criticism of Te Pāti Māori and Opposition

Bishop did not hold back in his criticism of Te Pāti Māori’s leadership, accusing them of a persistent refusal to acknowledge wrongdoing. “Te Pāti Māori’s co-leaders have never accepted what they did was wrong. They have never apologised despite many opportunities,” he claimed. “It is not clear they even accept the jurisdiction of the Privileges Committee. They have never turned up to explain themselves despite numerous opportunities.”

In a further political swipe, Bishop also took aim at the Leader of the Opposition, accusing him of playing politics with an important matter. “If the Leader of the Opposition wants to waste taxpayers’ time by dragging out the debate on the Privileges Committee’s report and advocating for Te Pāti Māori and its breaches of Parliament’s rules, he is welcome to,” said Bishop. “But New Zealanders will see that for what it is.”

Broader Implications

This unfolding controversy underscores the complex interplay between political accountability and Parliamentary procedure in New Zealand. While the Government remains firm in its stance on upholding the integrity of Parliament, the delay in addressing the Committee’s recommendations may draw criticism from those who view it as an unnecessary postponement of justice or a politically motivated maneuver to shift focus toward the Budget.

The eventual vote on the Privileges Committee’s report will now take place in the politically charged atmosphere that often follows Budget week, potentially intensifying public and Parliamentary scrutiny alike.