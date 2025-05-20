Delhi HC Takes Action on BJP's Defamation Case Against Tharoor

The Delhi High Court has issued a formal notice to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. This action comes in response to BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar's plea, which contests the earlier dismissal of his defamation complaint against Tharoor.

Chandrasekhar's legal move is part of an ongoing political and legal saga between the two politicians, highlighting the significant tensions and disputes within India's political realm.

The court's decision to issue a notice signifies its willingness to re-examine the defamation allegations that had previously been dismissed. This development is expected to keep the spotlight on both Tharoor and Chandrasekhar as the judicial process unfolds.

