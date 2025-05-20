Building Justice and Reconciliation in Syria: A New Era with National Commissions

The announcement of the establishment of two vital national bodies—the National Commission on Transitional Justice and the National Commission on Missing Persons—marks a transformative step forward for Syria. These institutions are not merely bureaucratic bodies; they are the pillars on which a more just, accountable, and peaceful future for all Syrians can be built.

After years of conflict, grief, and profound suffering, Syrians are yearning for a future rooted in dignity, truth, and reconciliation. Transitional justice, by design, addresses the legacy of widespread human rights abuses and aims to restore a fractured social fabric. It provides a framework for acknowledging the suffering of victims, ensuring accountability, and preventing the recurrence of atrocities.

The Role of Transitional Justice in Post-Conflict Syria

Transitional justice refers to a broad set of judicial and non-judicial measures that countries implement to redress legacies of massive human rights violations. These measures include criminal prosecutions, truth commissions, reparations programs, and institutional reforms. In Syria’s context, transitional justice is essential to creating the conditions for sustainable peace and rebuilding trust among communities torn apart by conflict.

The National Commission on Transitional Justice must ensure its approach is impartial and comprehensive, addressing violations committed by all parties to the conflict. It should operate with a firm commitment to transparency and the principles of international human rights law. Its processes must be anchored in a victim-centred approach, enabling the active and meaningful participation of affected individuals and communities, particularly women, minorities, and displaced persons.

Seeking the Truth About Syria’s Missing Persons

Simultaneously, the creation of the National Commission on Missing Persons responds to one of the most agonizing dimensions of Syria’s conflict—the plight of the disappeared. Thousands of families across the country have been left in a state of uncertainty and anguish, not knowing the fate or whereabouts of their loved ones.

This new Commission must be empowered with the authority and resources to locate, identify, and account for the missing, regardless of which actor was responsible. It should establish reliable databases, maintain open channels with victims' families, and implement transparent mechanisms for information sharing and reporting.

By addressing the pain of families who have lived with not knowing for years, this Commission can play a healing role and contribute to restoring dignity to Syria’s war-affected population.

The Importance of Civil Society and International Support

Both commissions must work in close collaboration with Syrian civil society organizations, which have often led the charge in documenting abuses and supporting victims despite enormous challenges. The meaningful involvement of civil society actors is essential to ensuring these bodies are grounded in local realities and remain accountable to the people they serve.

Furthermore, the international community has a critical role to play. Technical assistance, capacity-building, funding, and political support from global actors, including the United Nations and regional organizations, can help ensure the success and legitimacy of these efforts.

As stated by our Office, we stand ready to offer our full support to these commissions and to work alongside all stakeholders—including victims’ groups, civil society organizations, and relevant governmental bodies—to help Syria fulfill its broader international human rights obligations.

Moving Forward: A Chance to Rebuild Trust

While the challenges ahead are formidable, the establishment of these commissions represents a significant opportunity. They offer a chance not only to deliver justice but also to help Syrians reclaim agency over their country’s future.

If implemented with sincerity, inclusiveness, and determination, these institutions can serve as cornerstones of a new Syria—one where the rights of victims are upheld, the truth is acknowledged, and the foundations for reconciliation and coexistence are laid.