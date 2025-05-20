Justice Sought for Jharkhand Minor in Shocking Assault Case

In a grave incident in Dumka district, Jharkhand, police have arrested five individuals, including a minor, on allegations of rape against a 16-year-old girl. The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by the victim, who reported being assaulted on May 16.

The suspects were apprehended Monday evening and presented in court the following day. According to the Mufassil Police Station in-charge, four have been remanded to judicial custody, while the minor has been sent to a juvenile correctional facility.

Authorities have confirmed that a medical examination of the victim has been conducted. The case is currently under investigation as the community grapples with the shocking crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)