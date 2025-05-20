South India's Security Risks: Kalyan's Vigilance Warning

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan asserted on Tuesday that southern states are increasingly at risk of terrorism. He pointed to historical attacks in Hyderabad and Coimbatore as persistent threats requiring unwavering vigilance.

Kalyan expressed concerns about internal security, advocating for heightened alert systems amidst alleged increases in Rohingya migration and the dangers of coastal infiltration.

In a press release, Kalyan urged the Andhra Pradesh DGP to enforce rigorous monitoring and enhance coordination with other departments, emphasizing policing effectiveness comparable to military efforts at the borders.

He emphasized the need for enhanced surveillance, particularly in coastal areas, suggesting that monitoring strangers could avert potential threats.

Kalyan mentioned a recent joint operation by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police that uncovered terrorist connections, underscoring the necessity for strategic vigilance and strict oversight concerning migrant activities.

He claimed that Rohingya settlements are adversely affecting local employment, with migrants allegedly accessing ration, Aadhaar, and voter cards, sparking concerns about systemic security breaches.

Furthermore, Kalyan questioned the acquisition of official documents by illegal migrants, suggesting internal complicity and calling for measures against facilitators of their permanence in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)