Supreme Court Grants Bail to Partially Blind Man in Cheating Case

The Supreme Court has intervened to grant bail to a partially blind senior citizen embroiled in a cheating case, emphasizing the misfortune that he had to approach the highest court for relief.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted the man, aged 65 and suffering from a 50% visual disability, was jailed for over seven months despite a chargesheet filed against him.

The judges remarked on the unfortunate necessity of the case reaching the Supreme Court and instructed the trial court to ensure his release on set terms, mandating regular trial attendance and cooperation for swift case resolution.

