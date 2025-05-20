Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Partially Blind Man in Cheating Case

The Supreme Court granted bail to a partially blind 65-year-old man charged with cheating and forgery. The bench criticized the need for the accused to reach the apex court for bail, highlighting his seven-month incarceration despite the case's nature. The trial court is to oversee further proceedings.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:32 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened to grant bail to a partially blind senior citizen embroiled in a cheating case, emphasizing the misfortune that he had to approach the highest court for relief.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted the man, aged 65 and suffering from a 50% visual disability, was jailed for over seven months despite a chargesheet filed against him.

The judges remarked on the unfortunate necessity of the case reaching the Supreme Court and instructed the trial court to ensure his release on set terms, mandating regular trial attendance and cooperation for swift case resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

