Sudan Accuses UAE of Direct Military Intervention in Port Sudan Strikes

Sudan has leveled accusations against the United Arab Emirates, blaming it for a direct military intervention in the conflict involving the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces. This development marks the first time the Gulf nation has been explicitly named.

The allegations come as Sudan cuts diplomatic relations with the UAE, accusing it of supplying advanced weaponry to the RSF. Speaking at the United Nations, Sudanese ambassador al-Harith Idris identified May 4 as the date of an alleged UAE-backed strike on Port Sudan.

The assertions further complicate the ongoing conflict, with strikes reportedly launched from an Emirati base targeting vital infrastructure. The UAE, denying the allegations, remains silent as tensions escalate in the war-torn region.

