US Senate to vote this week on bill to bar California 2035 EV plan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 20:13 IST
The U.S. Senate plans to vote this week to bar California's landmark plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035 that has been adopted by 11 other states, Majority Leader John Thune said on Tuesday.

The U.S. House approved legislation on May 1 to repeal a waiver granted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Joe Biden in December, allowing California to mandate at least 80% electric vehicles by 2035.

Major automakers had urged the action, saying the rules are not feasible. California says the rules are essential to cut pollution and contends the that vote is illegal.

