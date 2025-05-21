Left Menu

Trial Drama: Documentary Disrupts Maradona Case

The trial of seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in the death of Diego Maradona has been temporarily halted. This suspension follows allegations against a judge for allowing a documentary about the trial. The case, fraught with impartiality issues, awaits resumption on May 27.

Updated: 21-05-2025 01:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing trial involving seven healthcare professionals facing negligence charges over the death of football legend Diego Maradona has encountered a setback. Proceedings were paused after Judge Julieta Makintach was accused of authorizing a documentary during the hearings, leading to concerns of impartiality.

Prosecutor Patricio Ferrari sought the suspension, prompting the court to pause proceedings until May 27 as they evaluate Makintach's conduct. The allegation suggests that the judge's actions might have jeopardized the judiciary's integrity, an argument supported by Maradona's family's attorneys.

Previously, defense lawyers for the key defendant, Maradona's primary physician Leopoldo Luque, sought Makintach's removal over similar impartiality concerns. The trial's interruption comes amid claims of CCTV presence in court, reportedly authorized by Makintach, linked to her brother's production company.

