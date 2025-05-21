Linguistic Dispute at SBI Branch Sparks Outrage and Action
A viral video capturing an argument between a customer and an SBI branch manager in Anekal over the refusal to speak Kannada drew widespread condemnation. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lauded the swift transfer of the manager and urged for language sensitization training for bank staff to prevent recurrence.
- Country:
- India
The refusal of an SBI branch manager in Anekal to communicate in Kannada, as captured in a viral video, has sparked significant outrage. The incident involved a confrontation with a customer regarding the state's language, leading to demands from Kannada activists for an official apology and action.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed strong condemnation of the manager's behavior. He praised the quick decision by SBI management to transfer the manager and emphasized the importance of preventing such incidents in the future. The Chief Minister underscored the need for all bank employees to engage with customers respectfully in the local language.
Siddaramaiah implored the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Financial Services to implement cultural and language sensitization training across all banks in India, highlighting that respecting local languages is crucial to respecting local communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Viral Video Sparks Debate on Kedarnath Temple Sanctity
Warder Suspended for Viral Video Targeting Karnataka CM
Karnataka's New Anti-Communal Task Force Sparks Political Debate
Karnataka ex-minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, three others given 7 yrs imprisonment in Obulapuram illegal mining case.
CBI court convicts Ex-Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, others in Obulapuram Mining case.