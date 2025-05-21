FIR Filed Against BJP MLA Munirathna in Alarming Assault Case
A 40-year-old woman has accused BJP MLA Munirathna and his accomplices of gang-rape and other abuses. The crime allegedly took place at his Mathikere office on June 11, 2023. The FIR includes several serious charges under the Indian Penal Code. The police are investigating the incident.
A BJP MLA, Munirathna, faces grave accusations after a woman alleged he and his accomplices gang-raped her, also injecting her with a deadly virus. The incident reportedly occurred in June 2023. A detailed FIR has been lodged against the MLA and others, sparking significant concern.
The complaint, lodged by a BJP worker, describes terrifying ordeals at Munirathna's Mathikere office. The woman alleges she was forcibly taken there, stripped, and raped, with threats to her family if she disclosed the assault. The situation escalated when a mysterious box containing a syringe was brought into the room, supposedly housing a deadly virus.
In January, health issues allegedly linked to the incident led the woman to connect the dots and report to the police. The FIR cites sections on gang-rape, spreading infectious diseases, and more under the Indian Penal Code, while Munirathna has yet to comment.
