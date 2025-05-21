Left Menu

Guardianship Granted: Daughters Appointed for Bedridden Father

The Bombay High Court has appointed two daughters as guardians for their 73-year-old father, who suffers from mental illness following a brain injury. The court exercised its 'parens patriae' jurisdiction, highlighting its role in protecting incapacitated persons, allowing the daughters to manage their father's affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:16 IST
The Bombay High Court has taken a significant step by appointing two daughters as guardians for their incapacitated 73-year-old father. The decision follows his inability to care for himself due to a brain injury sustained during cardiac arrest.

Justice Abhay Ahuja underscored the court's duty to intervene in such cases, exercising 'parens patriae' jurisdiction to protect citizens who cannot protect themselves. The father's current state is one of semi-consciousness, necessitating constant support and management of his affairs.

This ruling was made under the Letters Patent Clause XVII, which extends the high court's powers over those unable to manage their own estate or personal care. This jurisdiction is vital in caring for individuals with severe mental illness, as demonstrated in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

