General Asim Munir: The Rise of Pakistan's New Field Marshal

General Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief, has recently been promoted to the rare rank of Field Marshal, following successful military operations against India. This accolade is part of the growing appreciation for his strategic and bold leadership, which has significantly improved public support for the military.

The promotion comes after a fierce conflict with India, a longtime rival of Pakistan. Munir's decisive actions in the face of rising tensions have been praised, with his popularity soaring among Pakistanis, including former critics. Placards displaying his image are now common at rallies across the country.

The military in Pakistan has historically held substantial influence, but Munir's leadership has reinforced its standing to new heights. With a majority of the populace acknowledging the military's renewed strength, Munir's position as a prominent national figure continues to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)