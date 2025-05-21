Left Menu

False Hijack Alarm: Unraveling the Shadow Fleet Mystery

A hijack signal from a Panama-flagged tanker off Iran was deemed a false alarm by Ambrey, a British maritime security firm. The incident occurred south of the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel, linked to a 'shadow fleet' used by Iran, has been involved in similar past actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:20 IST
Iraqi cargo vessel Image Credit:

A hijack alert from a Panama-flagged tanker near Iran was declared a false alarm by British maritime security firm Ambrey. The signal, sent from a 'UAE-linked' vessel, was initially reported near the Strait of Hormuz without disclosing the ship's identity.

Ambrey identified the event, about 51 nautical miles from Bandar-e Jask, as a 'false hijack distress call,' revealing prior occurrences of similar actions by the vessel.

Ambrey speculated the vessel is part of a 'shadow fleet' used by Iran, with a sister ship listed under sanctions by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

(With inputs from agencies.)

