ED Raids Spark Controversy Over Targeting of Prominent SC Leader
The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at educational institutions linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. These raids have sparked political controversy, with Congress alleging they are attempts to suppress voices fighting for the oppressed and to cover up BJP's previous corruption. The reasons for the searches remain unclear.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated searches at educational institutions tied to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, located in Tumakuru and near Bengaluru, official sources reported on Wednesday. These institutions include the Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Institute Of Technology and Medical Sciences.
While the exact reasons for the raids remain undisclosed, political tensions are escalating. Congress, with General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala vocalizing concerns, describes these actions as attempts by the BJP to conceal its past corrupt practices while undermining leaders advocating for marginalized communities.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed unawareness of any wrongdoing linked to Parameshwara, signaling intentions to investigate the searches. Meanwhile, Surjewala reiterated Congress's commitment to supporting SC/ST communities, amidst ongoing political strife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
