Left Menu

ED Raids Spark Controversy Over Targeting of Prominent SC Leader

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at educational institutions linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. These raids have sparked political controversy, with Congress alleging they are attempts to suppress voices fighting for the oppressed and to cover up BJP's previous corruption. The reasons for the searches remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:24 IST
ED Raids Spark Controversy Over Targeting of Prominent SC Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated searches at educational institutions tied to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, located in Tumakuru and near Bengaluru, official sources reported on Wednesday. These institutions include the Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Institute Of Technology and Medical Sciences.

While the exact reasons for the raids remain undisclosed, political tensions are escalating. Congress, with General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala vocalizing concerns, describes these actions as attempts by the BJP to conceal its past corrupt practices while undermining leaders advocating for marginalized communities.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed unawareness of any wrongdoing linked to Parameshwara, signaling intentions to investigate the searches. Meanwhile, Surjewala reiterated Congress's commitment to supporting SC/ST communities, amidst ongoing political strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025