South Africa's Diplomatic Drive: Ramaphosa Sets Sights on White House

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is embarking on a diplomatic mission to the White House, hoping to navigate tense relations with U.S. President Donald Trump. The visit aims to shift focus from criticisms of South Africa's land reform law to opportunities for trade and cooperation between the countries.

The challenges are significant, with the U.S. having previously cut aid and criticized South Africa's internal policies. However, Ramaphosa arrives prepared with trade offers and key allies, including ministers and prominent businessmen, to facilitate discussions and potentially lucrative investments.

Both sides face pressure: South Africa seeks to maintain its trade position and avoid tariff hikes, whereas the U.S. aims for more advantageous trade conditions. As tensions over land reform and racial policies persist, the potential for agreements could hinge on Ramaphosa's negotiating prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)