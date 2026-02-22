U.S. Trade Deals Hold Steady Amid Supreme Court Overturn

Esteemed U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, emphatically stated on Sunday that recent Supreme Court rulings overturning various tariffs have not prompted any foreign country to back out of their trade deals with the United States.

Speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation," Greer underlined ongoing discussions with international counterparts aimed at securing trade relations. He has already communicated directly with European Union representatives to affirm the steadfastness of their agreements.

Greer remains optimistic, saying during his televised appearance, "I haven't heard anyone yet come to me and say the deal is off," indicating stability in U.S. trade strategies.