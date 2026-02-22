Left Menu

U.S. Trade Deals Hold Steady Amid Supreme Court Overturn

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed that post-Supreme Court decision, no countries plan to withdraw from tariff deals with the U.S. Greer discussed the resilience of trade agreements on CBS's "Face the Nation," having already conferred with the EU and planning further discussions with other nations.

Esteemed U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, emphatically stated on Sunday that recent Supreme Court rulings overturning various tariffs have not prompted any foreign country to back out of their trade deals with the United States.

Speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation," Greer underlined ongoing discussions with international counterparts aimed at securing trade relations. He has already communicated directly with European Union representatives to affirm the steadfastness of their agreements.

Greer remains optimistic, saying during his televised appearance, "I haven't heard anyone yet come to me and say the deal is off," indicating stability in U.S. trade strategies.

