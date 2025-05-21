M A Saleem Takes Charge as Karnataka's Top Cop: Leadership Transition in State Police
Senior IPS officer M A Saleem has been appointed as the Director General and Inspector General of Police for Karnataka, succeeding Alok Mohan after his retirement. Mohan, a 1987 batch IPS officer, retired on May 21. Saleem will assume charge immediately and lead the state's police force.
- Country:
- India
In a significant leadership change within the Karnataka police force, senior IPS officer M A Saleem has been appointed as the new Director General and Inspector General of Police. The announcement came following the retirement of the incumbent, Alok Mohan.
Alok Mohan, who has been serving as the state's top cop since May 2023, was initially slated to retire on April 30, but had his tenure extended until May 21. The position is crucial as it oversees law enforcement throughout Karnataka, a state with a diverse set of security challenges.
Saleem's appointment, effective immediately, marks a new chapter in the state's police administration. He has previously held several key positions within the police structure and brings a wealth of experience to the role. The decision was formalized by an official notification, detailing his credentials and areas of expertise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
