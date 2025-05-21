South Delhi Fraud Ring Exposed: Two Arrested for Duping Retired BSF Officer

Two men were apprehended in south Delhi for allegedly defrauding a retired BSF officer of more than Rs 24 lakh by enticing him with promises of substantial investment returns, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

Identified as Neeraj Verma, aged 33, and Ravi Verma, aged 30, both hail from Faridabad, Haryana. They were accused of luring the victim into investments under false pretenses involving block trades, IPOs, and share market profits, as stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan.

Investigations disclosed the accused leveraged VoIP calls to contact the complainant, establishing an account named 'Naitik Traders' to transfer the victim's money. The probe led to the recovery of mobile phones, a cheque book, and bank kits. The fraudulent scheme involved gaming transactions using corporate accounts, with Neeraj earning a cut in cryptocurrency deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)