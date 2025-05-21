Left Menu

South Delhi Fraud Ring Exposed: Two Arrested for Duping Retired BSF Officer

Two men from Faridabad, Neeraj Verma and Ravi Verma, were arrested for allegedly defrauding a retired BSF officer of over Rs 24 lakh through fake investment schemes. Authorities discovered the fraud involved cyber tactics, fake accounts, and cryptocurrency. Investigations continue to uncover further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:16 IST
South Delhi Fraud Ring Exposed: Two Arrested for Duping Retired BSF Officer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were apprehended in south Delhi for allegedly defrauding a retired BSF officer of more than Rs 24 lakh by enticing him with promises of substantial investment returns, authorities revealed on Wednesday.

Identified as Neeraj Verma, aged 33, and Ravi Verma, aged 30, both hail from Faridabad, Haryana. They were accused of luring the victim into investments under false pretenses involving block trades, IPOs, and share market profits, as stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan.

Investigations disclosed the accused leveraged VoIP calls to contact the complainant, establishing an account named 'Naitik Traders' to transfer the victim's money. The probe led to the recovery of mobile phones, a cheque book, and bank kits. The fraudulent scheme involved gaming transactions using corporate accounts, with Neeraj earning a cut in cryptocurrency deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025