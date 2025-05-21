Left Menu

Diplomatic Dilemma: EU Delegation Encounter Gunfire in West Bank

The Israeli military fired warning shots near an EU diplomatic delegation in the occupied West Bank, claiming the group deviated from an approved route. No injuries were reported. The EU's Kaja Kallas urged an investigation. The incident prompted condemnation and calls for accountability from several countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military reportedly fired warning shots at an EU diplomatic delegation that strayed from a sanctioned path in the contested West Bank area. Military officials claimed the route deviation led to the incident, emphasizing no injuries were caused.

EU foreign policy head Kaja Kallas expressed concern, urging a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable, especially given the potential threats to diplomat safety. The Spanish Foreign Ministry confirmed a Spanish diplomat was involved but unharmed, and plans to coordinate a collective response are underway.

The Palestinian Authority labeled the military's actions as violations of international law, highlighting the delegation's mission to monitor the humanitarian situation and document ongoing violations by Israel, as revealed by footage showing frenzied scenes amid gunfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

