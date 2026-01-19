Left Menu

EU's Steadfast Support for Greenland's Sovereignty

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU and Britain's dedication to maintaining Greenland's sovereignty. Conversations with NATO, Britain, France, Germany, and Italy highlighted the commitment to protecting strategic economic and security interests and addressing challenges to European solidarity with resolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-01-2026 02:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 02:48 IST
EU's Steadfast Support for Greenland's Sovereignty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated the unwavering commitment of the EU and Britain to safeguard the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark on Sunday.

In a post shared on platform X, Von der Leyen confirmed discussions about Greenland's developments with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Underlying this unified stance, she declared that 'We will always protect our strategic economic and security interests,' vowing to confront the challenges to European solidarity with persistence and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026