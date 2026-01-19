EU's Steadfast Support for Greenland's Sovereignty
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU and Britain's dedication to maintaining Greenland's sovereignty. Conversations with NATO, Britain, France, Germany, and Italy highlighted the commitment to protecting strategic economic and security interests and addressing challenges to European solidarity with resolve.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated the unwavering commitment of the EU and Britain to safeguard the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark on Sunday.
In a post shared on platform X, Von der Leyen confirmed discussions about Greenland's developments with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Underlying this unified stance, she declared that 'We will always protect our strategic economic and security interests,' vowing to confront the challenges to European solidarity with persistence and determination.
