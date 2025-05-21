INSV Kaundinya Commissioned by Indian Navy: Reviving a 5th Century Maritime Legacy

In a historic move that bridges India’s ancient maritime prowess with modern naval pride, the Indian Navy formally inducted the INSV Kaundinya, a traditional stitched sail ship, at a ceremonial event held today at Naval Base, Karwar. Presiding over the occasion as Chief Guest was the Hon’ble Union Minister of Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. This event marked the culmination of an extraordinary initiative celebrating the nation's indigenous shipbuilding heritage and its enduring seafaring traditions.

A Tribute to India’s Maritime Past

INSV Kaundinya is a remarkable reconstruction of a 5th-century CE stitched sail vessel, inspired by depictions found in the murals of the Ajanta Caves. Unlike conventional wooden ships bound with nails or metal fasteners, this vessel uses the ancient Indian technique of "stitched shipbuilding." In this method, wooden planks are bound together with coir ropes, coconut fibre, and sealed with natural resin — a technique that was once pivotal to Indian Ocean navigation and trade.

The initiative was born from a tripartite agreement signed in July 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and M/s Hodi Innovations — a private shipbuilding company specializing in traditional construction methods. The Ministry of Culture funded the entire project as a part of its larger endeavor to revive and document India’s intangible cultural heritage.

Meticulous Construction by Master Artisans

Following the keel laying in September 2023, the construction process was carried out by a dedicated team of artisans from Kerala. Under the stewardship of veteran master shipwright Shri Babu Sankaran, the artisans engaged in several months of painstaking labour, carefully stitching together the hull’s wooden planks using age-old methods passed down through generations.

This collaborative craftsmanship came to fruition with the vessel’s successful launch in February 2025 at Goa, after which the final stages of outfitting were conducted under naval oversight.

Indian Navy’s Role: Guardian and Enabler

The Indian Navy played a pivotal role in the success of this unique heritage project. Without access to original blueprints or structural designs, the Navy’s engineers and historians worked closely with the shipbuilders to reconstruct the design using iconographic and archaeological references. They used images and motifs from Ajanta Cave paintings and ancient seals to extrapolate the ship’s dimensions and form.

To ensure the seaworthiness and safety of the vessel, a hydrodynamic model was developed and tested at the Department of Ocean Engineering at IIT Madras. Rigorous internal assessments were also carried out to validate the ship’s sailing capabilities. Throughout the process, the Navy provided critical support in technical validation, structural integrity, and design inputs, ensuring that this ancient method was safely adapted to modern standards.

Cultural Symbolism Woven into the Ship

INSV Kaundinya is more than just a ship—it is a floating museum of India's ancient maritime identity. Her sails are emblazoned with culturally resonant motifs such as the Gandabherunda, a mythical two-headed bird symbolizing strength, and the Sun, denoting guidance and energy. The bow carries a sculpted Simha Yali, a lion-like guardian figure seen in ancient temple architecture.

Adding further to its symbolic richness, a Harappan-style stone anchor has been placed on her deck — a powerful nod to the continuity of Indian maritime practice from the Indus Valley Civilization to the early historic period. Each element of the vessel tells a story of India’s expansive trade networks, shipbuilding traditions, and the civilizational outreach that extended across the Indian Ocean.

A Journey Reborn: From India to the World

Named after the legendary Indian mariner Kaundinya, believed to have voyaged to Southeast Asia and established early Indian settlements, the ship is set to embark on a new chapter. As part of its operational role under the Indian Navy, INSV Kaundinya will soon prepare for a transoceanic voyage retracing ancient maritime trade routes from the Gujarat coast to Oman — a historic pathway that once connected India to the broader Indian Ocean world.

This upcoming voyage will not only test the ship’s seaworthiness but also serve as a diplomatic and cultural mission, demonstrating India’s commitment to preserving and showcasing its maritime heritage.

Legacy with Purpose

With the commissioning of INSV Kaundinya, the Indian Navy and the Ministry of Culture have together taken a monumental step in resurrecting the living traditions of Indian seafaring. The vessel stands as a tribute to India’s forgotten shipwrights, navigators, and maritime explorers — reasserting the country’s rightful place in global maritime history.

As the ship now takes to sea, she carries not just sails but the dreams of a civilization that once ruled the waves — and now seeks to remember, revive, and retell that remarkable story.