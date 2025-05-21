Left Menu

Shockwaves in Moradabad: Horrifying Crime Rocks Local Community

In Moradabad, a 12-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by five minor boys. The incident was brought to light after a video circulated within the community. The boys, detained by police, are awaiting presentation at the Juvenile Justice Board. The incident highlights severe community issues and legal intricacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:37 IST
Shockwaves in Moradabad: Horrifying Crime Rocks Local Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply disturbing incident in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a 12-year-old Dalit girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by five boys from her community, aged between 12 and 15 years. Police confirmed the arrest of all involved, following the release of a video revealing the heinous crime.

The crime was allegedly committed on May 8, after the accused lured the girl into a local school building by offering a drugged beverage. The situation turned more serious as they threatened to post a recording of the incident, which eventually went public, leading to police intervention.

The accused have been detained and are set to appear before the Juvenile Justice Board, according to Inspector Manish Saxena. Preliminary investigations suggest that one of the boys had access to the school as his father was a watchman, raising further security concerns in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025