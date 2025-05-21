Shockwaves in Moradabad: Horrifying Crime Rocks Local Community

In a deeply disturbing incident in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a 12-year-old Dalit girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by five boys from her community, aged between 12 and 15 years. Police confirmed the arrest of all involved, following the release of a video revealing the heinous crime.

The crime was allegedly committed on May 8, after the accused lured the girl into a local school building by offering a drugged beverage. The situation turned more serious as they threatened to post a recording of the incident, which eventually went public, leading to police intervention.

The accused have been detained and are set to appear before the Juvenile Justice Board, according to Inspector Manish Saxena. Preliminary investigations suggest that one of the boys had access to the school as his father was a watchman, raising further security concerns in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)