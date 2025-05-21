Left Menu

U.S. Army Alters Records and Policies for Transgender Soldiers

The U.S. Army will change transgender soldiers' records to reflect their birth sex as part of a broader plan to exclude them from service. This follows a Supreme Court ruling allowing a ban on transgender troops. Human Resources Command will implement these changes, affecting healthcare and pronoun use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:54 IST
U.S. Army Alters Records and Policies for Transgender Soldiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Army plans to amend the records of transgender soldiers to display their sex assigned at birth. This move is detailed in internal guidance obtained by Reuters and marks a step toward excluding transgender individuals from serving.

A 14-page memo outlined that commanders must immediately update personnel records to reflect biological sex. This aligns with the viewpoint of the Army and a Pentagon memo that considers a person's sex fixed throughout life. The Supreme Court's recent ruling paved the way for the Pentagon to implement a ban on transgender service members, overriding a policy from the previous administration.

Additional measures include restricting gender-affirming healthcare and the use of pronouns matching biological sex. Access to facilities considered "intimate spaces" will also be regulated based on birth sex. The policy changes affect approximately 4,240 active-duty and National Guard transgender troops, with advocates arguing that these policies undermine military readiness. Despite policy reversals, public support for transgender military service has waned, dropping from 71% in 2019 to 58% in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025