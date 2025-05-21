U.S. Army Alters Records and Policies for Transgender Soldiers
The U.S. Army will change transgender soldiers' records to reflect their birth sex as part of a broader plan to exclude them from service. This follows a Supreme Court ruling allowing a ban on transgender troops. Human Resources Command will implement these changes, affecting healthcare and pronoun use.
The U.S. Army plans to amend the records of transgender soldiers to display their sex assigned at birth. This move is detailed in internal guidance obtained by Reuters and marks a step toward excluding transgender individuals from serving.
A 14-page memo outlined that commanders must immediately update personnel records to reflect biological sex. This aligns with the viewpoint of the Army and a Pentagon memo that considers a person's sex fixed throughout life. The Supreme Court's recent ruling paved the way for the Pentagon to implement a ban on transgender service members, overriding a policy from the previous administration.
Additional measures include restricting gender-affirming healthcare and the use of pronouns matching biological sex. Access to facilities considered "intimate spaces" will also be regulated based on birth sex. The policy changes affect approximately 4,240 active-duty and National Guard transgender troops, with advocates arguing that these policies undermine military readiness. Despite policy reversals, public support for transgender military service has waned, dropping from 71% in 2019 to 58% in 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps
Lama Lobzang: A Guiding Light for Ladakh's Healthcare and Education
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Manipal's Free Palliative Care Facility Sets a New Benchmark
Healthcare Facilities Must Be Disaster-Resilient, JP Nadda Says at 2nd National Workshop
Delhi Government Boosts Lifesaving Dialysis Services in Major Healthcare Expansion