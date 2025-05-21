U.S. Army Alters Records and Policies for Transgender Soldiers

The U.S. Army plans to amend the records of transgender soldiers to display their sex assigned at birth. This move is detailed in internal guidance obtained by Reuters and marks a step toward excluding transgender individuals from serving.

A 14-page memo outlined that commanders must immediately update personnel records to reflect biological sex. This aligns with the viewpoint of the Army and a Pentagon memo that considers a person's sex fixed throughout life. The Supreme Court's recent ruling paved the way for the Pentagon to implement a ban on transgender service members, overriding a policy from the previous administration.

Additional measures include restricting gender-affirming healthcare and the use of pronouns matching biological sex. Access to facilities considered "intimate spaces" will also be regulated based on birth sex. The policy changes affect approximately 4,240 active-duty and National Guard transgender troops, with advocates arguing that these policies undermine military readiness. Despite policy reversals, public support for transgender military service has waned, dropping from 71% in 2019 to 58% in 2023.

