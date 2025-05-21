Left Menu

US Reconsiders Taliban Terrorist Designation

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced during a House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting that the United States is reconsidering designating the Taliban as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' This review was confirmed in response to a question from Representative Tim Burchett.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:01 IST
US Reconsiders Taliban Terrorist Designation
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent House Foreign Affairs Committee session, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the United States is reassessing its stance on the Taliban's status as a 'foreign terrorist organization'.

The statement came in response to an inquiry from Representative Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, who questioned whether the current classification would change.

Rubio highlighted that the review process is active once more, signaling potential policy shifts concerning the Taliban's designation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025