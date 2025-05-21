US Reconsiders Taliban Terrorist Designation
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced during a House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting that the United States is reconsidering designating the Taliban as a 'foreign terrorist organization.' This review was confirmed in response to a question from Representative Tim Burchett.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a recent House Foreign Affairs Committee session, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the United States is reassessing its stance on the Taliban's status as a 'foreign terrorist organization'.
The statement came in response to an inquiry from Representative Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, who questioned whether the current classification would change.
Rubio highlighted that the review process is active once more, signaling potential policy shifts concerning the Taliban's designation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement