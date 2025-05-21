US Reconsiders Taliban Terrorist Designation

In a recent House Foreign Affairs Committee session, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the United States is reassessing its stance on the Taliban's status as a 'foreign terrorist organization'.

The statement came in response to an inquiry from Representative Tim Burchett, a Republican from Tennessee, who questioned whether the current classification would change.

Rubio highlighted that the review process is active once more, signaling potential policy shifts concerning the Taliban's designation.

(With inputs from agencies.)