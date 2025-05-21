Principal's Arrest: Bribery Scandal Unveiled
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mayank Kumar Srivastava, the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sasaram, Bihar, for allegedly accepting a bribe. Srivastava was caught red-handed taking Rs 32,000 from a contractor to clear pending bills. Legal proceedings are underway, with a court appearance imminent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took decisive action on Wednesday, arresting Mayank Kumar Srivastava, the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sasaram, Bihar.
Srivastava allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 32,000 from a contractor for resolving outstanding bills totaling Rs 1.92 lakh. The arrest followed a complaint and a carefully executed sting operation.
Legal proceedings are now set to commence, with Srivastava scheduled to appear in court at Sasaram, Rohtas district on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CMs, DGPs, chief secys of J-K, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Sikkim, WB to attend meet called by Amit Shah.
Daring Heist: Rs 4.5 Crore Jewellery Looted from Bihar Bank
Political Shake-Up in Bihar: Former NDA Leaders Join Congress
Operation Abhyaas: Bihar's Civil Defence Drill Amid Rising Tensions
Political Reorientation: Bihar Leaders Switch Allegiances