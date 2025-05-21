Left Menu

Principal's Arrest: Bribery Scandal Unveiled

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mayank Kumar Srivastava, the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sasaram, Bihar, for allegedly accepting a bribe. Srivastava was caught red-handed taking Rs 32,000 from a contractor to clear pending bills. Legal proceedings are underway, with a court appearance imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:56 IST
Bribery
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took decisive action on Wednesday, arresting Mayank Kumar Srivastava, the principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sasaram, Bihar.

Srivastava allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 32,000 from a contractor for resolving outstanding bills totaling Rs 1.92 lakh. The arrest followed a complaint and a carefully executed sting operation.

Legal proceedings are now set to commence, with Srivastava scheduled to appear in court at Sasaram, Rohtas district on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

