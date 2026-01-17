Left Menu

Bihar's Buxar District Shocked by Alleged Assault Case

In Bihar's Buxar district, a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three individuals, sparking a police investigation. The incident occurred on Saturday morning while the victim was en route to tuition with her brother. Police have detained three suspects and are probing further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident, a young girl in Bihar's Buxar district has reportedly been sexually assaulted by three men, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The attack occurred near Dangauli bridge while the victim was heading to a tuition class with her brother. The assailants allegedly forced her to an isolated area before fleeing. The victim, accompanied by her brother, reported the crime at the nearest police station.

Police have detained three suspects linked to the case. Buxar's Superintendent of Police, Shubham Arya, stated that the investigation is ongoing, with a medical examination of the victim underway. A case has been registered as authorities delve deeper into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

