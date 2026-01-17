Bihar's Buxar District Shocked by Alleged Assault Case

In a distressing incident, a young girl in Bihar's Buxar district has reportedly been sexually assaulted by three men, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The attack occurred near Dangauli bridge while the victim was heading to a tuition class with her brother. The assailants allegedly forced her to an isolated area before fleeing. The victim, accompanied by her brother, reported the crime at the nearest police station.

Police have detained three suspects linked to the case. Buxar's Superintendent of Police, Shubham Arya, stated that the investigation is ongoing, with a medical examination of the victim underway. A case has been registered as authorities delve deeper into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)