Possible Demise of Hamas Leader Sinwar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was likely killed in an airstrike on a hospital in southern Gaza. While the strike targeted Sinwar, his death has not been confirmed by either Israeli authorities or Hamas.

Updated: 21-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:11 IST
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that Mohammed Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was probably killed. Sinwar was targeted in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in southern Gaza earlier this month.

The airstrike, aimed at a notoriously elusive Sinwar, raises speculations surrounding his fate. Despite the attack, confirmation of Sinwar's death remains pending, with no official acknowledgment from either Israel or Hamas.

Sinwar's potential demise marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as both sides await further verification of the news.

