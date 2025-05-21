Possible Demise of Hamas Leader Sinwar

In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that Mohammed Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was probably killed. Sinwar was targeted in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in southern Gaza earlier this month.

The airstrike, aimed at a notoriously elusive Sinwar, raises speculations surrounding his fate. Despite the attack, confirmation of Sinwar's death remains pending, with no official acknowledgment from either Israel or Hamas.

Sinwar's potential demise marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as both sides await further verification of the news.

(With inputs from agencies.)