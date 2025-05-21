Possible Demise of Hamas Leader Sinwar
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar was likely killed in an airstrike on a hospital in southern Gaza. While the strike targeted Sinwar, his death has not been confirmed by either Israeli authorities or Hamas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:11 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that Mohammed Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was probably killed. Sinwar was targeted in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in southern Gaza earlier this month.
The airstrike, aimed at a notoriously elusive Sinwar, raises speculations surrounding his fate. Despite the attack, confirmation of Sinwar's death remains pending, with no official acknowledgment from either Israel or Hamas.
Sinwar's potential demise marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as both sides await further verification of the news.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Israel
- Mohammed Sinwar
- airstrike
- Netanyahu
- Gaza
- death
- confirmation
- conflict
- Palestinian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump says 3 hostages held by Hamas have died, leaving only 21 believed to be alive, as Israel plans new Gaza operation, reports AP.
Trump Announces Death of Three Hostages in Gaza According to Latest Update
Pentagon Report Reveals Injuries in Biden's Gaza Aid Effort
Egypt and Qatar Unite in Humanitarian Effort for Gaza
Gaza Conflict: The Unending Impasse