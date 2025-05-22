Left Menu

LVMH CEO Urges EU to Compromise on US Trade Demands

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault encourages the European Union to soften its stance on President Trump's trade demands to avert tariffs and protect European employment. Arnault emphasizes the importance of reciprocal concessions in negotiations, citing potential impacts on LVMH's cognac and wine sectors.

Updated: 22-05-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 00:00 IST
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has called for the European Union to ease its trade stance with the United States, particularly in response to President Donald Trump's demands. He stresses the importance of reciprocal negotiations to prevent tariffs that threaten European jobs.

Speaking to French senators, Arnault highlighted the adverse impact of trade tensions on LVMH's cognac and wine businesses. He praised Britain's recent negotiation strategy that focused on sector-specific solutions and expressed a hope to influence Europe towards a similar approach.

Arnault declined to elaborate on his discussions with President Trump or his visit to the White House, yet he emphasized the significance of the US market for LVMH, accounting for a substantial portion of the company's sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

