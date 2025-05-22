Netanyahu Condemns Antisemitic Attack on Israeli Embassy Staff

On Thursday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed profound shock following the 'horrific, antisemitic' shooting incident involving two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C.

In a strongly worded statement, Netanyahu denounced the 'terrible price of antisemitism' and the 'wild incitement against Israel,' emphasizing that these reprehensible actions, which he termed as 'blood libels,' are translating into violence and bloodshed. He urged that these falsehoods and acts of hatred must be combatted relentlessly.

In response to the incident, Netanyahu has issued instructions to all Israeli missions worldwide, advising them to increase security measures to protect against similar threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)