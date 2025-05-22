Left Menu

Netanyahu Condemns Antisemitic Attack on Israeli Embassy Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed shock over the shooting of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington. He criticized antisemitic sentiment and directed heightened security at Israeli missions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:43 IST
Netanyahu Condemns Antisemitic Attack on Israeli Embassy Staff

On Thursday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed profound shock following the 'horrific, antisemitic' shooting incident involving two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C.

In a strongly worded statement, Netanyahu denounced the 'terrible price of antisemitism' and the 'wild incitement against Israel,' emphasizing that these reprehensible actions, which he termed as 'blood libels,' are translating into violence and bloodshed. He urged that these falsehoods and acts of hatred must be combatted relentlessly.

In response to the incident, Netanyahu has issued instructions to all Israeli missions worldwide, advising them to increase security measures to protect against similar threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025