China is actively seeking to enhance dialogue with the Netherlands, according to a statement by China's foreign minister on Thursday. This initiative is designed to fortify China-EU relations.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of these bilateral ties, the minister highlighted the potential for both nations to play a pivotal role in the global economic recovery. The intent is to foster deeper cooperation that propels economic growth.

As the world navigates complex economic challenges, China sees the Netherlands as a crucial partner in stabilizing and expanding market opportunities. This collaboration demonstrates a commitment to open, mutually beneficial international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)