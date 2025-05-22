A Courthouse Shock: The Hidden Risks of Immigration Check-ins

In a surprising twist at a Miami immigration court, Juan Serrano, a 28-year-old Colombian migrant, was detained immediately after what was expected to be a routine check-in. Despite no criminal record, Serrano, like many others across the U.S., fell victim to an intensified crackdown on migrants.

Under President Trump's administration, Homeland Security officials have ramped up detentions using new legal strategies, affecting those with clean records and pending asylum claims. This crackdown is causing widespread anxiety in immigrant communities, with fears around routine court appearances escalating.

As legal representatives and family members witness these detentions, the community braces for the impact, worrying about the potential deterrent effect on law-abiding migrants who need to attend court. Meanwhile, experts criticize the system for its harsh methods and the chilling message it sends.

