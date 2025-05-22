Bomb Threat Shatters Calm at Punjab and Haryana High Court

A bomb threat email sent to the Punjab and Haryana High Court prompted a swift response from Chandigarh Police on Thursday. Law enforcement initiated a thorough search of the court premises while restricting public entry, ensuring the safety of all.

The alert triggered an immediate evacuation order, confirmed by Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, who was present during the court proceedings. Despite the gravity of the threat, the response from the court staff, police, and local administration was calm and coordinated.

The High Court Bar Association promptly informed its members of the situation, advising vigilance and immediate evacuation as a precaution. Court proceedings are scheduled to resume post-lunch at 2 PM, following a comprehensive safety check.

(With inputs from agencies.)