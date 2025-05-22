Left Menu

Bomb Threat Shatters Calm at Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court faced a security scare on Thursday after receiving a bomb threat via email. The authorities quickly evacuated the premises, and police conducted a thorough search. Despite the threat, there was no panic as all parties, including the bar association, cooperated fully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:34 IST
Bomb Threat Shatters Calm at Punjab and Haryana High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb threat email sent to the Punjab and Haryana High Court prompted a swift response from Chandigarh Police on Thursday. Law enforcement initiated a thorough search of the court premises while restricting public entry, ensuring the safety of all.

The alert triggered an immediate evacuation order, confirmed by Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, who was present during the court proceedings. Despite the gravity of the threat, the response from the court staff, police, and local administration was calm and coordinated.

The High Court Bar Association promptly informed its members of the situation, advising vigilance and immediate evacuation as a precaution. Court proceedings are scheduled to resume post-lunch at 2 PM, following a comprehensive safety check.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025