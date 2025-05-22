ASEAN Summit: Balancing US-China Relations Amid Regional Conflicts

The upcoming Southeast Asian summit in Malaysia will focus on pressing issues such as Myanmar's civil war, maritime disputes in the South China Sea, and US tariff hikes. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized that these topics will be high on the agenda during the two-day meeting.

The summit will include discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, who are keen to enhance trade investments and collaboration with ASEAN and China. With ASEAN countries facing significant US tariffs, leaders are seeking negotiation strategies to mitigate economic impacts.

Despite geopolitical tensions, Anwar assured that ASEAN will maintain diplomatic engagement with superpowers like the US and China. He downplayed regional disputes, emphasizing a focus on economic ties, and shared hopes for pushing peace in Myanmar amid continued humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)