ASEAN Summit: Balancing US-China Relations Amid Regional Conflicts

The upcoming ASEAN summit in Malaysia will address critical issues including Myanmar's civil war, South China Sea disputes, and US tariffs. Leaders aim to strengthen ties with China, enhance trade, and seek economic resilience. Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar stresses ASEAN's diplomatic engagement with both US and China, despite existing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Putrajaya | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The upcoming Southeast Asian summit in Malaysia will focus on pressing issues such as Myanmar's civil war, maritime disputes in the South China Sea, and US tariff hikes. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized that these topics will be high on the agenda during the two-day meeting.

The summit will include discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, who are keen to enhance trade investments and collaboration with ASEAN and China. With ASEAN countries facing significant US tariffs, leaders are seeking negotiation strategies to mitigate economic impacts.

Despite geopolitical tensions, Anwar assured that ASEAN will maintain diplomatic engagement with superpowers like the US and China. He downplayed regional disputes, emphasizing a focus on economic ties, and shared hopes for pushing peace in Myanmar amid continued humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

