Cross-Border Arrests Spotlight Border Security Concerns in Tripura
Five members of a Bangladeshi family were detained in Tripura's Sepahijala district for illegal entry into India. The arrests follow the Chief Minister's pledge to thwart illegal cross-border movements. Local police, alerted by villagers, apprehended the individuals near the border with no valid travel documents.
- Country:
- India
Five members of the same Bangladeshi family were arrested in the Sepahijala district of Tripura for entering India illegally, officials reported on Thursday.
The arrests occurred shortly after Chief Minister Manik Saha reiterated his administration's commitment to preventing illegal immigration and vowed to 'push back' those apprehended crossing the border without authorization.
According to Debojit Chatterjee, the officer-in-charge at Madhupur police station, local residents tipped off authorities regarding suspected illegal immigrants. The police quickly responded, arresting the family near Patharidwar, a village close to the Bangladesh-India border. The detainees lacked valid travel documentation and were subsequently presented in court for further legal proceedings.
